Backyard Birds & Family Fun

Submitted by Tahoma Audubon

Tahoma Audubon offers two special opportunities this spring for families and young people to connect with birds and their habitats: February’s Great Backyard Bird Count and a Youth Bird Drawing Contest that closes April 30.

The Great Backyard Bird Count. Each year, the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) connects people with birds in their “backyards”—whether that’s a local park or a green space around their house or apartment. This year’s GBBC is Feb. 17 – 20, and Tahoma Audubon is hosting two free events on Saturday, Feb. 18.

For at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the GBBC, counters simply tally the numbers and kinds of birds they see. People can count from any location, anywhere in the world, and for as long as they wish. They then submit their observations online.

In 2016, GBBC participants in more than 130 countries counted 5,689 species of birds on more than 162,000 checklists!

The data that participants collect is more than numbers, however. These observations provide an annual snapshot of the distribution and abundance of birds. Scientists use this data to study the health of bird populations and patterns.

This year, Tahoma Audubon, the Pierce County chapter of National Audubon Society, is hosting two free family-friendly GBBC sessions on Saturday, Feb. 18. The morning session runs from 10 – 11:30 am, and the afternoon session runs from 1 – 2:30 pm. Both sessions will be held at the Adriana Hess Audubon Center at the Adriana Hess Wetland Park in University Place (2917 Morrison Road W).

These sessions are especially designed for new birders and for kids and their families but all are welcome. Each session will start with a quick slide show introducing participants to birding in our area, and then participants will head out to the park with naturalists to observe and count birds. After counting the birds, participants will head back inside to warm up and see how the data they’ve collected is entered so that they can learn how to enter their own bird counts from home.

Each session is limited to a total of 20 people, and registration is required (to register, visit bit.ly/TAScalendar or call 253-565-9278). Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Participants can bring their own binoculars or check out a pair from the Audubon Center. In the event of steady rain, the events may be canceled because the birds will be hiding!

Youth Bird Drawing Contest. Each spring, Tahoma Audubon and the Tacoma Nature Center sponsor a free bird drawing contest for Pierce County youth in grades 1-8 to encourage field observation and artistic expression.

This year, the contest features three backyard birds common in the Pierce County region: American Robin, Red-breasted Nuthatch, and Spotted Towhee.

Youth in grades 1-8 residing in Pierce County are invited to draw one of these three birds in their natural habitat using any medium of their choice.

Awards and prizes will be given by grade categories 1-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 at a contest reception on May 24, 2017, from 6:30 – 8 pm, at the Tacoma Nature Center. Selected artwork will be framed and displayed at Tacoma Nature Center throughout from May 24 – Aug. 31, 2017.

Contest submissions are due by April 30, 2017. Submissions must be accompanied by a submission form, which can be found at www.tahomaaudubon.org/contest. Submissions can be mailed to Tahoma Audubon (2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA 98466) or dropped off at the Tacoma Nature Center (1919 S Tyler St, Tacoma, WA 98405).