What Happened Here: UPS Alumni Show Kittredge Gallery

TACOMA, Wash. – To create the new Puget Sound alumni art show, Kittredge Gallery Manager Peter Stanley asked each of the professors from last fall’s Past and Present Faculty exhibition to nominate a few outstanding alumni from the studio art program—artists who today make extraordinary artwork, and who serve as examples of an art graduate’s possibilities after Puget Sound.

The result, exhibiting now in the What Happened Here: Puget Sound Alumni Show at Kittredge Gallery, University of Puget Sound, is a broad range of artists, including many who graduated in the last ten years. The exhibit runs from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Saturday, Feb. 18. Details of the January 27 opening reception are below.

Almost all of the selected artworks were made within the last two years, with the most recent work created in the 2017 New Year. The show is strongly multimedia, showcasing artists who are comfortable with a breadth of ideas and techniques.

The exhibition aims to reconnect former students, showcase their current work and ideas, and allow viewers and students to reflect on the Tacoma liberal arts college as a starting point to an artistic career. Puget Sound is proud to have professors, teachers, architects, biologists, potters, printers, and above all, artists, as alumni of its art studio classes.

Many of the pieces in the show are for sale, a rarity at Kittredge Gallery. A reception, with many of the artists in attendance, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 5–7 p.m. Everyone is welcome and the community is encouraged to attend.

Opening Reception:

January 27, 5–7 p.m., Kittredge Gallery

Gallery Location: University of Puget Sound, N. 15th St. at N. Lawrence St., Tacoma, Wash.

Directions and Map: pugetsound.edu/directions

Regular Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, noon–5 p.m.

Website: pugetsound.edu/kittredge

Facebook: facebook.com/KittredgeGallery