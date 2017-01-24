Steilacoom Author Talks on Global Warming

Submitted by Dave Zink

Local author and Master Gardner, Dave Zink is hosting a discussion on his book A Hundred Lifetimes. This book is a precautionary tale; a science-fiction novel that deals with several topics, including how climate change brought about a runaway greenhouse effect that rendered the planet Venus inhospitable to life as we know it.

The atmosphere of Venus provides forensic evidence that the planet once harbored life. Today the planet is barren, toxic to life as we know it. What went wrong?

In A Hundred Lifetimes—a novel as current as tomorrow’s headlines—a Venusian botany professor at a major university, gets drawn into a radical environmental group, and soon finds himself in big trouble.

Join Dave at the DuPont Historical Museum (the former railroad station) located at 207 Barksdale Avenue in DuPont, Washington, Thursday January 26th at 1:30pm.

The book is available for sale at King’s Books in Tacoma, Orca and Browser’s Bookstores in Olympia or from Amazon.com.