Save the Date: 2017 Cherry Blossom Tea & Vintage Fashion Show

Submitted by Lee McDonald

The DuPont Historical Society’s 2017 Cherry Blossom Tea and Vintage Fashion Show will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 1-3pm at Chloe Clark School. Tea Tickets: $18 each or $15 each for a table of 10 to 12. At your Service! Celebrating 100 year Anniversaries of Fort Lewis and the First Church of DuPont in Song, Fashion and Food!

1917 was a pivotal year in our history. Many of our soldiers were going “Over There” to engage in the “Great War” and America would soon emerge as a world power. Women played an integral role in the war effort both at home and abroad through the red cross, women’s auxiliary and other volunteer organizations. It was the same year that Fort Lewis was established and the First Church of DuPont was built. The church would minister to the needs of the young soldiers stationed far from home.

The Program will include a singalong of old WWl songs and hymns, fashions of the era and a commentary on women’s contributions and the contributions made by Fort Lewis and the DuPont Company on the world stage.