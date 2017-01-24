Annie Wright Middle School Wins Verizon App Challenge

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools

A team of six students from Annie Wright Middle School designed a mobile app, which won Best in State for Washington in the Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge.

A nationwide contest in which middle and high school students develop concepts for mobile apps that solve a problem in their community, the challenge teaches collaboration, critical thinking, problem solving, and entrepreneurship, as well as STEM skills and coding.

The winning team designed the app “Hope, Love, Care” to facilitate communication between patients and their friends, families, and medical caregivers. Team members included Grade 8 students Julia Henning, Lauren Jangard, Ananya Kukreja, Ranbir Pental, Emily Smith, and Connor Stockton; their advisor was design teacher and Assistant Director of Middle School Clare Wagstaff. A check will be presented to the winning team at Annie Wright Schools on Friday, January 27.

“Hope, Love, Care was based on a problem that my family and I were struggling with,” said 8th grader Julia Henning. “My grandpa was in the hospital in California, and since both my dad and uncle live out of state, it was very hard to stay updated on his health condition. An app like this would have made it much easier.”

All Grade 8 students participated in this project, which started in September. “They dove into every task, kept to every deadline and were very thoughtful in all aspects of the competition,” said Wagstaff of the winning team. “What particularly impressed me about this group is that they genuinely care about the problem they were trying to solve.”

Other groups submitted a variety of app concepts including “Speak Out” to anonymously report bullying, “Preprep” to help prepare for natural disasters, “Donation Station” to facilitate blood and bone marrow donations to leukemia patients, “Right Choice” to compare choices for schools, and “Cringe Check” to prevent inappropriate social media posts.

The winning team will now compete for the Verizon App Challenge national fan favorite. To vote for Hope, Love, Care text HOPE to 22333 before February 14.