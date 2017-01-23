The Suburban Times

Simpson announces run for Lakewood City Council re-election

Submitted by Simpson Campaign Committee

Lakewood City Council Member John Simpson will run for reelection in 2017.

“I am proud of the work that my fellow council members and I have done over the past several years by working with citizens, businesses, city staff, and various municipal, county, state and federal agencies in making Lakewood a wonderful city in which to live, work and play. I look forward to continuing to serve Lakewood’s citizens in this capacity,” he said.

Simpson can be contacted at www.Facebook.com/JohnMSimpson31 or (253) 414-4678.

