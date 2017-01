Author Donna Seebo and illustrator Carol Ann Johnson share their experience with self-publishing children’s books, 2-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W. 98499 • 253-548-3302. The two recently published “The Magic Hat.” Seebo and Johnson offer words of wisdom to those who consider self-publishing. The free event is presented by FRIENDS of Lakewood Library.