The H.I.T. the Trail 5K Fun Run will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4 in the TCC Campus Commons to raise money for TCC Health Information scholarships, have fun! Price: $20 through Feb. 12; $25 Feb. 13 – March 3; $30 Day of Race. Ready to run, walk or roll in TCC’s 2nd annual 5-K fun run? We’ll have chip timing, age-group awards, raffle, free t-shirts and more! Sign-up online.