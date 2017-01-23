Free Curran Orchard Pruning Class and Pruning Parties

Learn a new skill, get community service hours and hep take care of a unique orchard park in University Place.

Join us at a free Night Pruning Class taught by Master Gardener/arborist Robert Sweet on Thursday, January 26, from 7pm to 9pm at the United Church in University Place, located at 3912 Grandview Drive W. Class participants will get an overview of proper apple tree pruning techniques.

Interested people can then practice their skills at the upcoming Pruning Parties at the Curran Orchard located at 3920 Grandview Drive W:

Free Pruning Parties – Saturdays from 10 am – 1pm

February 4 and 18; March 4 and 18; April 1 and 22.

Wear old clothes and bring loppers, hand pruners and saws if available. Some tools available. Help is also needed hauling branches to the dumpster. Refreshments. For more information, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or email apples@curranappleorchard.com