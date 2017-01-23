CPSD to hold Educator Networking, Employment Event Jan. 26

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District will hold an Educator Networking and Employment Event on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Services Center in Lakewood. The event will give interested parties a chance to learn about current employment opportunities, and even interview for open positions.

No RSVP is required to attend; however, a pre-registration survey is available via email at lliedes@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Time: 3:30—5:30 p.m.

Location: Clover Park School District Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

For more information, call the district’s human resources office at 253.583.5095.