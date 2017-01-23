The Suburban Times

CPSD to hold Educator Networking, Employment Event Jan. 26

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District will hold an Educator Networking and Employment Event on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Services Center in Lakewood. The event will give interested parties a chance to learn about current employment opportunities, and even interview for open positions.

No RSVP is required to attend; however, a pre-registration survey is available via email at lliedes@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Time: 3:30—5:30 p.m.

Location: Clover Park School District Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

For more information, call the district’s human resources office at 253.583.5095.

