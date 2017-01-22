Boots ‘N Bling Father Daughter Dance

This year, the City of Lakewood is inviting daughters on the frontier to the annual Father Daughter Dance to shake up Lakewood. There will be a dance floor with music from a professional DJ, along with refreshments and snacks for all ages. The dance is western-themed and everyone is invited to dress in the spirit of the event. Take part in the “glow” booth with wigs, signs, and props for fun pictures to remember the traditional dance. Visit the City’s website for more information.

Date: February 25, 2017, Saturday

Time: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Where: McGavick Conference Center, Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Cost: $25/pair (one father and one daughter), $10/each additional daughter

For more information on the event or to volunteer, contact Sally Martinez smartinez@cityoflakewood.us (253) 983-7758