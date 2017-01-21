TLT presents an ‘Off the Shelf” eerie tale

Tacoma Little Theatre, at 210 North I Street, acknowledges that there are so many theatrical experiences available in the Puget Sound area that never make it to a main stage production that audiences don’t have the opportunity seeing them. Therefore, TLT produces its ‘Off the Shelf” productions.



Performances are mounted, usually for a minimal time, to offer a taste of the play. These performances are either works in progress or fully finished productions. They are offered to TLT’s members free of charge and for a nominal $10 for those who have not yet joined the theatre’s supporters.

“The Seafarer,” by Connor McPherson is one such production, a chilling new play about the sea, Ireland and the power of myth.

“The Seafarer,” is the story of Sharky, who returns to Dublin on Christmas Eve, to look after his irascible, aging brother who’s recently gone blind. Old drinking buddies Ivan and Nicky are holed up at the house with the brothers, hoping to play some cards. But with the arrival of a stranger from the distant past, the stakes are raised so high Sharky may be playing for his very soul.

Directed by Erin Chanfrau and featuring five well-known, lauded actors from the local theatre community, this eerie tale plays one night only, Thursday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling the theatre at (253) 272-2281.