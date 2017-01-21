The Suburban Times

Night paving will close Tacoma-area highway ramps 

TACOMA – Drivers who use ramps to and from Interstate 5 in Tacoma and Fife may encounter delays and detours during overnight hours during the week of Jan. 22 while crews continue HOV lane construction in Tacoma. The closures are necessary for paving, guardrail and attenuator repairs, and to remove temporary lighting within the construction work zones.

Weeknight single- and double-lane closures on Interstate 5 are also scheduled between L Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Ramp closures

Monday, Jan 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Northbound I-5 Collector/Distributor exits to Interstate 705/State Route 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Northbound I-5 Collector/Distributor exits to I-705/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
  • Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road (Exit #136B) will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
  • Southbound I-5 exit to East 27th and Bay Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.
  • Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Northbound I-5 Collector/Distributor exits to I-705/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

