Caring for Kids ‘Happy Hearts’ Dinner Auction

Submitted by Diane Formoso

Last chance to buy tickets to the Caring for Kids Dinner Auction. Remember all the money goes directly to help kids in need in our community. At the end of October there were 9,525 kids on free and reduced in Clover Park School District alone.

Caring for Kids is an all-volunteer organization helping kids in need. Working with the schools and community organizations we provide clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, emergency food, new books, preschool resource bags, air beds, blankets, pillows and holiday gifts. The service area includes Lakewood, Steilacoom, Joint Base Lewis McChord and University Place.

You can order tickets, make a donation or be a sponsor. Contact Diane at 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net