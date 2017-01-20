Westside Story – New Forza Cup

For anyone who is a longtime espresso hound like me, the death of Starbucks 3rd Place was a serious lifestyle tragedy.
If you yearn for that old Starbucks’ 3rd place friendly feeling and atmosphere, the privately owned Forza located at 4828 Suite D, Bridgeport Way W in University Place is where you want to be. The coffee shop faces Cirque just West of Bridgeport Way W. T: 253-564-9122.
The ambiance, staff, owners and customers are really wonderful. The beverages and food are enjoyable. If you try Forza, I predict you will be so happy, you will want to treat me to a tall cappuccino.
Forza is one of a handful of coffee shops that has successfully captured the great and wonderful feeling I enjoyed for 20 years before Starbucks became Burger King.
I visited Forza today with my pal Jimmy. We noticed Forza has a smart looking brand new cup style. I asked Jimmy why he thought they changed the look of their cup. Jimmy told me, “Because, black cups matter.”
WRITERS DISCLOSURE: Any speck of humor discovered in this article was neither promulgated nor endorsed by the owners, management or employees of Forza. It is simply the product of two guys revved up on some tasty espresso. We really did not mean to hurt anyone with our comedic language arts.
Comments
Chas. Ames says
Awright, Joe. Ease up on your easing up.
Anybody know why the Forzas had so many locations and has been slowly disappearing?
Joseph Boyle says
Mr. Ames,
I do.
After interviewing insiders from previous Forza franchise locations I easily concluded the explanation for the shrinking Forza phenomenon can be summed up in 2 words, “corporate greed”.
Most franchise stores dropped the franchise to escape from the greed.
Following that, all corporate owned stores closed.
Those stores remaining, who still use the Forza flag, are indepentently owned and appear to be quite successful. They are no longer franchise stores.
The former Forza locations that are now operating independently under a different name such as Anthem or Blue Steele do not appear to be disappearing anytime soon.
Would you like to meet me at Forza for a cup of coffee? My treat.
Chas. Ames says
You are too kind by omitting that I owe you a cup, ‘Mr. Boyle’.
Pick any afternoon. I’ll follow-up under separate cover.
Mary Hammond says
I’ll have to try out this Forza, thanks to your description, Joe. I gave up coffee a few weeks ago, but I know they’ll have other interesting beverages to wash down whatever sweet treat speaks to me.
Thanks for the reminder!