The Fateful Fourth

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

The City of Tacoma hosted a grand Independence Day celebration at the dawning of the 20th Century. The special events planned during that week attracted guests from every corner of our state. Historian and author, Russell Holter will document the story of America’s worst trolley accident which occurred on that hot, summer day in 1900.

Tuesday, January 24th, 10:30-12:30, Doors open at 10:00 for walk-in registration- $15 per person.

Pacific Lutheran University’s Morken Center, Room 103 The Morken Center is located on the west side of campus, on corner of South 10th Ave and South 123rd St. (www.plu.edu/map/)

Campus parking lots may be used with a PLU parking pass. Download and print from website www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or pick up a copy at the registration table.

This class is offered to active retirees by Learning Is ForEver (LIFE), a non-profit, member driven organization which is a community outreach of PLU’s Office of Continuing Education. LIFE is also affiliated with Road Scholar’s network of Lifelong Learning Institutes. Go to our website for more information about our upcoming educational lectures, or contact LIFE’s Program Coordinator at stewarla@plu.edu / 253.241.4166 to have a class brochure sent to you.