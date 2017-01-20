Super Saturday Scramble at Oakbrook Golf Club

Submitted by Oakbrook Golf Club

Enjoy a weekend of food, fun, football and now golf! Sign up for our Super Saturday Scramble (Saturday, February 4 | 9 a.m. Shotgun | 1:30 p.m. Feast) and let the weekend festivities start early. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. in the bar with breakfast sandwiches and a morning drink specials.

Details

• 4 Person Team Scramble

• $50 Per Player

• $18 for Banquet Guests Only

Call 253.584.8770 or visit www.oakbrookgolfclub.com for more information. Prices included post-tournament feast, and one entry to the prize drawing.