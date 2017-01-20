Steilacoom Town Administrator Jan. 20 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:
- Council Meeting – February 7, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall
- Planning Commission – February 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.
- Preservation and Review Board – January 25, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.
- Civil Service Commission – February 2, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.
Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:
Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.
Public Safety:
Safety Alert:
If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.
DUI Emphasis:
DUI emphasis patrols will be occurring throughout the local area.
Public Works:
Streets and Storm:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew prepared for and responded to the adverse weather conditions including blowing sidewalks, removing a fallen tree from the Shannon Street right-of-way, cleaning storm drains along 4th and 5th streets, and performing other maintenance activities.
Electrical:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew continued preliminary work related to the 1st Street construction project, installed a temporary power connection in the 2400 block of Worthington Street, assisted with replacing fans in the Sunnyside lift station, began working on the Chambers lift station floats and cables, conducted a planned power outage at the Public Safety Building to test our emergency generators, and performed other system maintenance.
Water/Sewer:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew raised a water meter in the 800 block of Shannon Street, installed a new water meter box in the 1900 block of Nisqually Street, and responded to a water leak in the 2800 block of Chambers Bay Court. Additionally, staff attended automatic water pressure valve training in Fife and performed other system maintenance.
Parks, Buildings and Grounds:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew spent the week cleaning up the parks and other Town facilities from the recent storms.
The Cedar Creek Work Crew assisted with storm clean-up and continued spreading chips on the Farrell’s March trails.
Leave a Reply