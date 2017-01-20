Steilacoom Town Administrator Jan. 20 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 7, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – February 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – January 25, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – February 2, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Public Safety:

Safety Alert:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

DUI Emphasis:

DUI emphasis patrols will be occurring throughout the local area.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew prepared for and responded to the adverse weather conditions including blowing sidewalks, removing a fallen tree from the Shannon Street right-of-way, cleaning storm drains along 4th and 5th streets, and performing other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued preliminary work related to the 1st Street construction project, installed a temporary power connection in the 2400 block of Worthington Street, assisted with replacing fans in the Sunnyside lift station, began working on the Chambers lift station floats and cables, conducted a planned power outage at the Public Safety Building to test our emergency generators, and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew raised a water meter in the 800 block of Shannon Street, installed a new water meter box in the 1900 block of Nisqually Street, and responded to a water leak in the 2800 block of Chambers Bay Court. Additionally, staff attended automatic water pressure valve training in Fife and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew spent the week cleaning up the parks and other Town facilities from the recent storms.

The Cedar Creek Work Crew assisted with storm clean-up and continued spreading chips on the Farrell’s March trails.