The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Rainier Communications Commission (RCC) Elects Leadership

By Leave a Comment

The Rainier Communications Commission (RCC) elected its leadership for 2017.

University Place Mayor and Councilmember, Javier Figueroa, will continue as President.  Puyallup Councilman Tom Swanson is the Commission’s vice president for the year.

The RCC provides member jurisdictions with a variety of advisory, legal and television production services as they navigate local right-of-way authority and other issues related to the telecommunications industry.

RCC members include Pierce County, City of Sumner, City of Orting, City of Puyallup, City of Fife, City of DuPont, City of University Place, Ruston, Steilacoom and Carbonado.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *