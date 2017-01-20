Rainier Communications Commission (RCC) Elects Leadership

The Rainier Communications Commission (RCC) elected its leadership for 2017.

University Place Mayor and Councilmember, Javier Figueroa, will continue as President. Puyallup Councilman Tom Swanson is the Commission’s vice president for the year.

The RCC provides member jurisdictions with a variety of advisory, legal and television production services as they navigate local right-of-way authority and other issues related to the telecommunications industry.

RCC members include Pierce County, City of Sumner, City of Orting, City of Puyallup, City of Fife, City of DuPont, City of University Place, Ruston, Steilacoom and Carbonado.