Murder Mystery Dinner – Give Murder a Sporting Chance  

Start off the 52nd Super Bowl weekend with the popular Murder Mystery Dinner at Chambers Creek Regional Park, 9850 64th Street West in University Place. The Pacific Northwest’s premiere Mystery Theatre Company will present a special sports themed interactive dinner theatre on February 3 at 7:30 p.m. This evening of mayhem includes a stadium style buffet dinner from Chambers Bay Grill and interaction with an outrageous cast of hilarious actors to figure out the culprit in a live “who-dun-it” mystery.

On Friday, February 3 2017, a detective leads the investigation, helping to solve the mystery for prizes. If you have ever wanted to accuse your friends and family of a crime, now is your chance! We guarantee someone will be leaving in handcuffs.

Can you identify who is the guilty? To reserve your Murder Mystery Dinner spot, pre-register by January 27. Fee is $59 per adult ages 21 and over. Tickets are not sold at the door. Limited seats so register today online at www.piercecountywa.org/parks or (253) 798-4141.

Murder Mystery Dinner Menu

Nachos: Warm tortilla chips, braised chicken, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled Fresno peppers.

Garlic Fries: Crispy potato wedges, garlic, asiago, fresh herbs

Crudité Platter: assortment of fresh vegetables and dips Buffalo wings

Specialty dogs: Seattle Dog – cream cheese grilled onion; Chicago dog – relish, tomato, pickled peppers, onion; Build your own – assorted condiments.

Dessert – Cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip cookies, brownies

Beverages – Assorted pop, water, and coffee/tea and a no host bar.