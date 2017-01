LakewoodGrace, a new ministry of The Little Church on the Prairie, will hold its third monthly service this Sun., Jan. 22, 4:44 p.m. at Harrison Preparatory School in Lakewood. The service will be held in the general gathering area at the school located on the corner of Lakewood Dr. and Steilacoom Blvd. For more information, go to lakewoodgrace.com.