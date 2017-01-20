The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council meeting agenda, Jan. 23

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session followed by a Special Meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 (7:00 P.M.) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to consider Motion 2017-05, confirming the appointment of Susan Adams as Municipal Court Judge from January 27, 2017 through December 31, 2017, and authorizing the City Manager to execute an agreement for judicial services.

