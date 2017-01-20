All Welcome to Front Desk Open House

Steilacoom Historical School District invites all to celebrate the opening of Front Desk, a student operated copy center service. Open House will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, from 5 – 6:00 pm at the Front Desk location, 510 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388.

Front Desk is a work-based learning opportunity for eligible students whose individual learning goals include important employability skills. Services provided include lamination, die-cuts, both black and white and color copying, t-shirt press and more.

For more information, contact 253-983-2238 or sbeauchaine@steilacoom.k12.wa.us