2016 a good year for The Suburban Times

From our July 5, 2005 start, the goal for The Suburban Times was to be a place to share the many varied voices of our communities. I’m not sure if we’ve achieved that goal, but we’ve come a long way. Here’s some numbers to ponder:

2016 website stats

168,381 users (up 17.24% from 2015)

297,499 sessions (up 14.84% from 2015)

438,535 pageviews (up 11.84% from 2015)

Sources of website traffic

36.1% from our Monday-Saturday emails

29.9% from search engines

15% from people who typed in thesubtimes.com in their browser

13.2% from social media

5.8% from a variety of other sources

Content

In total, 3,385 individual stories were posted to the website 2016 (34,500+ in total). October saw 319 stories (highest) while December saw 247 (lowest). The top 5 individual stories:

Email

From day one, we asked for people to sign to our mailing list.

1,744 email subscribers (up from 1,662 on Jan. 1, 2016)

530,683 emails were successfully delivered

42.13% of those delivered emails were opened by readers (a little more than double the industry standard)

Thank You

Thank you for reading and contributing to The Suburban Times. Let’s make 2017 the best yet.