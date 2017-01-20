2016 a good year for The Suburban Times

From our July 5, 2005 start, the goal for The Suburban Times was to be a place to share the many varied voices of our communities. I’m not sure if we’ve achieved that goal, but we’ve come a long way. Here’s some numbers to ponder:
2016 website stats
- 168,381 users (up 17.24% from 2015)
- 297,499 sessions (up 14.84% from 2015)
- 438,535 pageviews (up 11.84% from 2015)
Sources of website traffic
- 36.1% from our Monday-Saturday emails
- 29.9% from search engines
- 15% from people who typed in thesubtimes.com in their browser
- 13.2% from social media
- 5.8% from a variety of other sources
Content
In total, 3,385 individual stories were posted to the website 2016 (34,500+ in total). October saw 319 stories (highest) while December saw 247 (lowest). The top 5 individual stories:
- 10,025 pageviews – College Instructor presents conclusive scientific proof of Bigfoot at research conference
- 3,351 pageviews – JBLM Airshow and Warrior Expo expected to cause traffic delays Friday-Sunday
- 2,168 pageviews – Retail Theft Fencing Operation Busted
- 2,088 pageviews – Lakes’ Kadence Mitchell earns full four-year scholarship to Princeton University
- 1,581 pageviews – JBLM 2016 Air Show & Warrior Expo is a ‘GO’
From day one, we asked for people to sign to our mailing list.
- 1,744 email subscribers (up from 1,662 on Jan. 1, 2016)
- 530,683 emails were successfully delivered
- 42.13% of those delivered emails were opened by readers (a little more than double the industry standard)
Thank You
Thank you for reading and contributing to The Suburban Times. Let’s make 2017 the best yet.
Leave a Reply