TNT: Lawmaker wants to stop unofficial pot bans in Washington state

A state lawmaker wants to penalize local governments that haven’t enacted specific bans on marijuana businesses, but that still block state-licensed marijuana shops from opening because the drug remains illegal under federal law. State Rep. David Sawyer, D-Parkland, says cities like Lakewood should respect the will of Washington voters, who approved legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012.
Comments
John Arbeeny says
This is the same rationale that the “sanctuary cities” are using to defy federal immigration law and with perhaps the same impact now regarding federal drug laws. What if a state decided that prostitution was OK or for that matter slavery or secession? There are rights reserved by the states true but there are laws passed by the assemblage of state representatives and senators in Congress that states must obey. We may not like immigration laws and drug laws but they are part of a representative democracy and must be obeyed. If states don’t like them, then have their representatives/senators present a bill overturning them and get the rest of Congress to pass them, the President to sign them, and if necessary the Supreme Court to adjudicate them as Constitutional. That’s how it’s done…….not through extortion. That is a tactic used by the Mafia and other criminal organizations and if a citizen did what David Sawyer suggested they’d be in jail.