TNT: Lawmaker wants to stop unofficial pot bans in Washington state

A state lawmaker wants to penalize local governments that haven’t enacted specific bans on marijuana businesses, but that still block state-licensed marijuana shops from opening because the drug remains illegal under federal law. State Rep. David Sawyer, D-Parkland, says cities like Lakewood should respect the will of Washington voters, who approved legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012.
Read more: Lawmaker wants to stop unofficial pot bans in Washington state | The News Tribune
Leave a Reply