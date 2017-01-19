The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

TNT: Lawmaker wants to stop unofficial pot bans in Washington state

By Leave a Comment

A state lawmaker wants to penalize local governments that haven’t enacted specific bans on marijuana businesses, but that still block state-licensed marijuana shops from opening because the drug remains illegal under federal law. State Rep. David Sawyer, D-Parkland, says cities like Lakewood should respect the will of Washington voters, who approved legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012.

Read more: Lawmaker wants to stop unofficial pot bans in Washington state | The News Tribune

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *