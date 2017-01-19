The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Click! TIVO

Soup-er Bowl Best Ball at The Classic Golf Club

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by The Classic Golf Club

What better way to celebrate football than with a golf tournament? Join us for our Soup-er Bowl Best Ball Tournament (Saturday, January 28 | 8:00 a.m. Modified Shotgun) where we will have specials on soup, sandwiches, beer and hot toddies! Enjoy a fun day on the course before you settle in the next weekend to watch the big game.

Call 253.847.4440 or visit the Golf Shop to sign up

Details
• Entry fee: $50 Per Person

Soup-er Bowl Specifics
• Putting contest prior to play
• 2 Closest to the Pin
• 2 Long Drive
• Pay out 1st and 2nd Place
• Last place team wins a free lesson with Joe Beach!

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *