Soup-er Bowl Best Ball at The Classic Golf Club

Submitted by The Classic Golf Club

What better way to celebrate football than with a golf tournament? Join us for our Soup-er Bowl Best Ball Tournament (Saturday, January 28 | 8:00 a.m. Modified Shotgun) where we will have specials on soup, sandwiches, beer and hot toddies! Enjoy a fun day on the course before you settle in the next weekend to watch the big game.

Call 253.847.4440 or visit the Golf Shop to sign up

Details

• Entry fee: $50 Per Person

Soup-er Bowl Specifics

• Putting contest prior to play

• 2 Closest to the Pin

• 2 Long Drive

• Pay out 1st and 2nd Place

• Last place team wins a free lesson with Joe Beach!