Soup-er Bowl Best Ball at The Classic Golf Club

Submitted by The Classic Golf Club
What better way to celebrate football than with a golf tournament? Join us for our Soup-er Bowl Best Ball Tournament (Saturday, January 28 | 8:00 a.m. Modified Shotgun) where we will have specials on soup, sandwiches, beer and hot toddies! Enjoy a fun day on the course before you settle in the next weekend to watch the big game.
Call 253.847.4440 or visit the Golf Shop to sign up
Details
• Entry fee: $50 Per Person
Soup-er Bowl Specifics
• Putting contest prior to play
• 2 Closest to the Pin
• 2 Long Drive
• Pay out 1st and 2nd Place
• Last place team wins a free lesson with Joe Beach!
