Lions Crab Feed coming back in 2017

If you live in the greater Tacoma area and like to eat crab (chicken is an alternate meal choice), dance to a fabulous rock band, splurge on fabulous desserts, then plan on attending the Lakewood First Lions Club’s fourth annual Crab Feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood.

Crab Tickets are $50 per person. Wine, beer and pop are available or you can select to purchase a bottle of wine from the organization’s Wall of Wine. Music provided by the well-known Lakewood band, “The Rockodiles.” Last year someone left with $800 in their pocket after winning the 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the club’s various projects and programs including Caring for Kids, Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity; sight and hearing exams for students in the Clover Park and Steilacoom school districts; collecting eyeglasses for recycling; Project New Hope which helps veterans and their families; selling apples to raise funds for children with diabetes to attend Camp Leo; and participating in projects at Springbrook Park.

Last year close to 300 people attended and raved about what a great time they had. To purchase tickets go to www.livelikealion.org.