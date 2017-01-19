Joffrey Ballet Master Ballet Class with Ann Dillon Jan. 22

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Joffrey Ballet Master Class with Ann Dillon – A Master Ballet Class will be conducted from 2:15-3:45PM. Register for the Master Ballet Class at Dance Theatre Northwest by phone (253)778-6534 or in person at 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place, WA 98466. Registration for teens/adults ages 10 and up is open and the class fee for those not already auditioning the same day is $25.

For those auditioning the Master class fee is $15. visit www.DTNW.org for more information.