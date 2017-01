Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

On Sunday, January 22, 2016, Dance Theatre Northwest will be hosting the Joffrey Ballet School’s summer intensive auditions for dancers age 8 to 25. Registration begins at 11:30 AM at the DTNW studios at 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, in University Place, WA, and the audition will begin at 12:30 PM.

Online registration is available at www.joffreyballetschool.com.