Grant Applications Now Being Accepted

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund is now accepting grant applications for 2017. The deadline for submitted applications is April 1, 2017. Forms can be found on the LCFF website.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund was established in 1993 as an endowment serving the community of Lakewood exclusively, and in perpetuity. The Board of Directors is anxious to reach the goal of $1 million in the fund, with current holdings at over $800,000.

To date, the Foundation has made more than $94,000 in community grants,$25,000 in student scholarships, and facilitated more the $300,000 in specific community projects . The Foundation Fund is governed by a nine-member board of volunteer directors: three from Lakewood Rotary Club, three from Clover Park Rotary Club and three community representatives.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund operates with an expense ratio of less than two percent. This low operating ratio is far better than the median expense ratio among all charities, which is 9.6 percent, according the Charity Navigator.