Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society

On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 pm, the Lakewood Historical Society will have a program on Pierce College commemorating its 50th, at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive SW. In 50 years the college went from the “grocery store” campus to become an institution recognized as Washington State’s Best Community College.

Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.