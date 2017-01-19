Beer, Wine & Coffee exhibit coming to the Washington State History Museum

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, and running through Sunday, April 23, the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma will be showcasing its newest exhibit, Steins, Vines & Grinds: Washington’s Story of Beer, Wine & Coffee.

Steins, Vines & Grinds documents the long history of beer, wine and coffee in Washington, from early Hudson’s Bay Company imports through modern-day innovative processes. Even predating statehood, beer, wine and coffee quickly became important commodities. All three beverages could be found inside the walls of Forts Vancouver and Nisqually. Whether roasting their own green coffee beans from Hawaii, sipping on homemade wine or imbibing a bottled India pale ale from London, early Northwest settlers took the first steps in the creation of a cultural phenomenon.

Visitors to Steins, Vines & Grinds will be immersed in the origins of these three beverages in Washington. Museum guests can see an unopened bottle of Rainier Beer discovered in a sunken ship, a grape press used by Croatian wine makers in Gig Harbor, coffee and beer mugs and wine bottles and glasses ranging back in time, a bobblehead brewmaster and inflatable bottles, and a host of beverage memorabilia and ephemera that includes posters, neon signs, beer trays, and much more.

EXHIBIT-RELATED EVENTS

Member/VIP Preview Party for Steins, Vines & Grinds

Friday, Jan. 20, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Washington State History Museum, Tacoma

“Music to My Beers,” an Evening at the History Museum

Thursday, March 2, 7 – 9 p.m.

Washington State History Museum, Tacoma

(Ages 21+, $15 with preregistration/$20 at the door)

History Happy Hour at The Swiss in Tacoma

Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

The Swiss Restaurant and Pub, 1904 Jefferson Ave. in Tacoma

History Happy Hour at Three Magnets in Olympia

Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Three Magnets Brewing Co., 600 Franklin Street SE #105 in Olympia

The Washington State History Museum, located at 1911 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission for members is always free. Paid admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and active duty or retired military with ID, and free for children under 5. Patrons with a Washington Quest card can attend for $1 per person or $2 per family. Admission is free after 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month when the museum stays open until 8 p.m.