Bates: Robotics club uses complex programming, builds autonomous paired robots

The Bates Robotics Club is back with an intriguing new project; autonomous paired robots. The club members, comprised of students from various programs, are building two identical autonomous robots, which will be programmed to respond to their environment, as well as each other.

Once built, the students will begin programming each one’s processor and calibration of their sensors. Unlike remote controlled devices, which rely on a human to give it commands, these will be true autonomous robots capable of detecting obstacles and other robots without any input from an operator.

The main reason the Robotics Club chose this project is that creating these devices ties directly into their career studies, while giving the students real-world experience in industry-current technology. Not only are these robots challenging to construct, they require complex programming.

As the students get more advanced with writing code, the better each robot will be able to interact with its surroundings. The robots’ sensors also play a key role as they tell each robot where it is in relation to solid objects as well as designated moving “targets.” This concept is the cornerstone of modern industrial robotic applications.

The initial challenge will be to create two “sumo bots” and have them compete inside a designated area. Each bot will act on its own, using only its sensors and programming to find its opponent and push it out of the ring.

After each match, programming and sensor calibration will be refined using diagnostic software to find bugs and improve performance. As the project progresses, the robots will be programmed to do more complex tasks involving moving through different terrains and/or finding alternate routes in un-mapped areas.

The Robotics Club is open to all students seeking an even more hands on robotics learning experience that is industry-standard. The added benefit is being able to get together with other students who all have the same interests.

If you’re interested in learning more about the club , please contact instructor Landon Johnson , 253.680.7340.

Interested in Robotics? Bates Bots meets every Thursday in room E102 (Electronics, Downtown Campus). Come check us out!

Submitted by Greg Kares, student blogger.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.