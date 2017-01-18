Pierce County Council chooses leadership, committees for 2017

The seven-member Pierce County Council has elected its leadership and made assignments on Council committees and other boards and commissions.

In last week’s Council meeting, Pierce County Councilmember Doug Richardson was re-elected Council chair. Councilmember Rick Talbert is vice-chair and Councilmember Dan Roach is serving as executive pro-tempore. The chair presides at all regular Council meetings, while the vice-chair presides in the absence of the chair. The executive pro tempore is a councilmember selected to perform some of the County Executive’s duties in the event of the executive’s absence or temporary disability.

“I feel honored to be re-elected by my colleagues as the Council chair,” said Richardson, who represents the Mighty 6th District. “As a council we have many issues to address this year such as the budget, behavioral health, public safety and economic development just to name a few. My hope is that I can assist in ensuring a clear, thoughtful and transparent process.”

Earlier today, councilmembers selected their standing committee assignments at Tuesday’s meeting, as well as positions on the various county boards and commissions:

· Rules and Operations Committee meets Mondays at 10 a.m. – Doug Richardson (chair), Rick Talbert (vice chair, District 5), Dan Roach (executive pro-tempore, District 1), Jim McCune (alternate, District 3).

· Community Development Committee meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. – Derek Young (chair, District 7), Doug Richardson (vice chair), Rick Talbert (member), Jim McCune (member), Pam Roach (member, District 2).

· Economic and Infrastructure Development Committee meets on the second and fourth Tuesdayof each month at 9:30 a.m. – Pam Roach (chair), Connie Ladenburg (vice chair, District 4), Doug Richardson (member), Rick Talbert (member), Jim McCune (member).

· Public Safety and Human Services, and Budget Committee meets on the second Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. – Dan Roach (chair), Derek Young (vice chair), Connie Ladenburg (member), Jim McCune (member), Pam Roach (member).

· Ad Hoc Committee on Human Services- Connie Ladenburg (chair), Derek Young (vice chair), Doug Richardson (member).

· Ad Hoc Committee on Budget- Doug Richardson (chair), Dan Roach (vice chair), Rick Talbert (member).

More information about the County Council is available online at www.piercecountywa.org/council or by calling (253) 798-7777. The full Council meets Tuesdays at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the 10th floor of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 1045, Tacoma.

Council meetings are also televised live and replayed each week on Pierce County TV (channel 22 on Comcast and Click! Network, and channel 20 on Rainier Connect) and streamed live and archived at www.piercecountytv.org.