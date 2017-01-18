Motorists should fix leaks so they “Don’t Drip and Drive”

Vehicle leaks can cause havoc for drivers and the environment.

Motorists in Pierce County can find an affordable fix and keep pollutants out of Puget Sound, thanks to Puget Sound Starts Here’s “Don’t Drip and Drive” program.

As part of the program, participating repair shops across Washington are conducting free visual leak inspections (a diagnostic service valued at up to $80) throughout the year. If there is a problem, the driver will receive a coupon for 10 percent off service (up to $50) to fix the problem – a total savings of up to $130. The coupon will expire Dec. 31, 2017.

In addition to the inspections, free workshops on leak repairs and vehicle maintenance will be regularly offered at Clover Park Technical College. Classes are taught by automotive program instructors and feature the opportunity to have your car inspected for leaks by the instructor. Check dates and register at www.fixcarleaks.org.

“By keeping oil from leaks off our roads and out of our waterways, we can help protect water quality in our streams, lakes and rivers,” said Harold Smelt, Pierce County Public Works surface water manager. “This program is a win-win for Pierce County residents. It links people to excellent resources about the importance of fixing leaks in their cars, along with free workshops and a discount on repair.”

Every year, more than 7 million quarts of motor oil drips out of vehicles onto streets and parking lots and makes its way to lakes, rivers, streams and Puget Sound. Most of this toxic pollution comes from small drips from cars and trucks.

The “Don’t Drip and Drive” program was designed to build awareness and educate people throughout the state that it is important to check for vehicle leaks regularly to keep their car on the road and protect local waters. Studies show that 67 percent of drivers who find a leak will fix it within three months.

The following Pierce County shops are offering free visual inspections for vehicles leaks in 2017:

Lakewood

· Meineke Car Care, 8724 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood

· Tveten’s Auto Clinic, 5425 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood

Puyallup

· 15th Street Automotive, 116 10th St. SE, Puyallup

· Apex Brake & Muffler Auto Repair, 13813 Meridian E, Puyallup

· Goodyear Auto Service, 11904 Meridian E., Suite C, Puyallup

· Meineke Car Care, 4021 Meridian S., Puyallup

· Meineke Car Care, 433 Meridian N., Puyallup

Spanaway

· Elite Automotive, 21621 Mountain Highway E., Spanaway

· Eurotech Auto Service, 221 170th St. S., Suite B, Spanaway

Tacoma

· All Transmissions & Automotive, 3113 S. Pine St., Tacoma

· Bristow’s Exclusive Auto Repair, 4731 S. Washington St., Tacoma

· Cooper’s Auto Repair Specialists, 1718 103rd St. E., Tacoma

· Cooper’s Auto Repair Specialists, 5315 122nd St. E, Tacoma

· Don Landis Shell, 2518 N. Stevens St., Tacoma

· Federal Way Automotive & Radiator, 8116 Pacific Highway E., Tacoma

· Kimball’s Alignment & Brake, 10105 Pacific Ave., Tacoma

· Meineke Car Care, 2701 Bridgeport Way W., Tacoma

· Meineke Car Care, 3024 6th Avenue, Tacoma

· Meineke Car Care, 13101 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

· Midland Automotive Inc., 1624 90th St. E., Tacoma

· Stroh’s Automotive Services, 4905 128th St. E., Tacoma

· South End Auto Care, 8318 Pacific Highway E., Tacoma

University Place

· AIR Import Repairs, 8016 27th St. W., University Place

· McCabe’s Automotive, 3147 Bridgeport Way W., University Place

For a complete listing of participating locations around Puget Sound and more information, visit www.fixcarleaks.org.

As part of the Puget Sound Starts Here consortium, Pierce County participates in regional campaigns with many other jurisdictions around the Puget Sound region. Participating in these programs gives the county the opportunity to leverage funds for large regional programs that provide more resources to residents and a consistent message about the importance of cleaning up local waterways. For more information about this and other regional efforts to clean-up stormwater runoff before it reaches local waters and Puget Sound, visit www.pugetsoundstartshere.org.