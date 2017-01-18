Kelbie Pogoncheff named Student of the Month

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary

Lakewood Rotary named Kelbie Pogoncheff Student of the Month for January. According to her principal, Lakes High School junior Kelbie Pogoncheff (pronounced kel-bee P-oh-gone-cheff) has one of the biggest hearts of any student at Lakes High School. She is described as empathetic, passionate and hard working.

She has, over the course of her three years at Lakes, grown in her leadership. She maintains a 3.78 GPA and is very focused on accomplishing her future goal of becoming a non-invasive pediatric cardiologist.

Kelbie stretched herself even further to join student leadership this year and is a member of the ASB. Beyond school, work and being a help to others in any way that she can at Lakes, Kelbie has a special place in her heart for special needs students. She uses her own time to volunteer in Lake High School’s life skills and functional transition classes. She makes a point to sit at lunch with her life skills friends and serves as a role model to encourage her peers to do the same. She has been an advocate with school officials too, to provide more opportunities for all students connecting and supporting special needs students.

Kelbie pursues her passion outside of school as well. She coaches for various sports with Special Olympics, and plans and implements summer camps through Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Exceptional Family Members Program. She has found her calling in serving others. Lakes High School students and staff are proud to have Kelbie part of the Lancer Family. She inspires everyone to be better people.