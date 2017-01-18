Emergency Food Network Announces New Deputy Director

Emergency Food Network is proud to announce that Michelle Douglas is their new Deputy Director.

Douglas brings sixteen years of leadership experience with her to the position. She most recently served as Executive Director at the Rainbow Center in Tacoma and also served as Operations Manager at the Center for Dialogue and Resolution.

In addition to her leadership experience, Douglas also has an extensive background in the food industry, including catering, hospitality, and service. Her longtime desire to provide food for people and her commitment to making a difference in the community makes her a perfect addition to help Emergency Food Network fulfill their mission “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse, and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry.”

“I have a deep passion for feeding people, a commitment to exploring ways of eradicating hunger, and a drive to engage communities and systems in the work of finding solutions,” said Douglas. “Emergency Food Network has demonstrated again and again its commitment to alleviating hunger in many ways. I hope to bring new perspective and innovative ideas to the organization.”

Under the leadership of Emergency Food Network’s Executive Director, Helen McGovern-Pilant, Douglas will advance the organization’s Development and Communications departments.

“We are thrilled to have Michelle Douglas on the Emergency Food Network team,” said McGovern-Pilant. “She brings a wealth of experience and passion to EFN that will help lead our organization to the next level.”

For more information about Emergency Food Network visit www.efoodnet.org.