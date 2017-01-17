Steilacoom’s Muri among 2017 National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees

PUYALLUP – The Washington Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced their inductees for the 2017 Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Red Lion Hotel in Olympia.

The 2017 honorees are:

State Legislator Richard “Dick” Muri-“Outstanding American”-Steilacoom HS

Jace Malek (Deceased)-“Medal of Courage”-West Valley HS-Spokane

James Ball-Curtis HS, Rick Bowers-Warden HS

Kip Herren-Auburn HS

Paul Jackson-Mercer Island HS

Tom Sewell-Inglemoor HS

Gaylord Strand-Yelm HS

Rich Tschirgi-Inland Empire Wrestling Officials Association

Donald “Spud” Walley (Deceased)-Sedro Woolley HS

Dick Wooding-Highline College and Sumner HS for “Lifetime Service”

These individuals have given a combined 311 years of service to the sport of wrestling instilling young people with the skills needed to succeed in all areas of life. They will be permanently recognized at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Hall of Fame induction begins at 2:00 PM with a no host reception, followed by the banquet then the induction ceremonies. Tickets for the event, open to the public, can be purchased and additional information on the event access the National Wrestling Hall of Fame website: nwhof.org/Washington/