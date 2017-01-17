[Picture] Hockey on Lake Louise

Lakewood’s Tom McClellan snapped this photo of a brave pair playing ice hockey in the middle of Lake Louise.
Fear not… it’ll be warming up (and raining) soon enough.
Comments
Ken Upton says
Brings back memories of the days our family lived on Butte Drive and my son, a Lakes High school student, headed to little Carp Lake with his buddies on those ice cold Sunday afternoons with their skates and any and all hockey gear they could muster up for exciting neighborhood hockey games. They were athletes in school and it was fun way to sharpen their competitive skills….without any rules! That was over 40 years ago.