How Can People of Faith in Pierce County Assist the Homeless?

Submitted by Associated Ministries

What can members of our community do to address the growing challenge of homelessness? People of faith and goodwill are invited to attend one of two interactive learning sessions regarding homelessness in Pierce County on Jan. 19 or 24; participants will come away with a better understanding of this crisis and will be briefed on the assistance programs that are available, as well as the work that remains to be done.

Two opportunities have been scheduled share an overview of homelessness in Pierce County and how the Coordinated Entry System is being designed to address it:

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, hosted by Rev. Martin Yabroff at 7410 South 12th Street, Tacoma, WA 98465 on Thurs., Jan. 19th at 1-3pm.

Bethlehem Baptist Church, hosted by Rev. Dr. Eric Jackson at 4818 East Portland Ave, Tacoma, WA 98404 on Tues., Jan. 24th at 6-8pm.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact AM Communications at communications@associatedministries.org.