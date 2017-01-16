Why Is It So Danged Cold This Winter?

Submitted by Tom McClellan

Have you noticed that your heating bill is a little bit higher this winter? Why is this winter so much colder than the last few?

THAT is the interesting question. The short answer is: La Niña. A couple of years ago, Pacific Ocean temperatures were much warmer than normal, in one of the strongest El Niños ever recorded. Now that condition is flipping back to colder La Niña conditions.

It turns out that our climate here in the Pacific Northwest is governed to a large extent by what happens in the Pacific Ocean. The El Niño/La Niña cycle is more important to our area than many may know. Specifically, the Pacific Ocean surface temperatures in the western Pacific seem to have a very strong correlation to our local winter temperatures. In order to understand this, I need to introduce a weather concept known as “Heating Degree Days”, or HDD.

HDD is a statistical measurement of how cold a winter is versus past ones. The baseline is 65°F, and so if the average temperature on a given day is 60°, then that’s 5 points for that day. If the average temperature is 55°F, that’s 10 points. When you sum all of the points over an entire winter, you get an idea of how cold that winter was versus others before it.

The Nino4 region is in the westernmost portion of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, and its temperature data appear to have great importance to our area, and to other data of interest.

And it turns out to have importance to our local weather/climate. If the western Pacific heats up in a big El Niño period, our winters are more mild. But when El Niño collapses and reverts to the opposite condition of La Niña, that tends to lead to cooler winters in Western Washington.

All of this detail is buildup to the big payoff in this next chart, which shows why caring about western Pacific Ocean surface temperatures is meaningful.

Each of the black dots in the chart represent one winter’s final score for Heating Degree Days. The right hand scale is inverted, such that deeper postings mean a colder winter, and correspond to lower temperatures in the western Pacific. Higher postings mean a milder winter.

The winters of 2014-15 and 2015-16 were especially mild, thanks to the big El Niño condition in the Pacific Ocean. It was not a “normal” condition, partly because there is no such thing as “normal” when it comes to the climate. We can talk about “average” over some lookback period, but “normal” is just not the right word to use.

The colder winter that we are already experiencing is a natural response to the rapid drop off in Pacific Ocean surface temperatures which began after the peak in Nov. 2015.

There are obviously a lot of factors that add together to determine our local weather here in the Pacific Northwest, and the outcomes are not solely due to the El Niño and La Niña cycles. But Pacific Ocean temperatures are a big driver. We won’t know the final HDD numbers for this winter for several more months, but data from Weather.gov shows that Dec. 2016 was the 13th coldest December since 1944 in terms of HDD.