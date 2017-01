Submitted by Kathy Admire

On January 13, UP for Arts donated a grand piano to the City of University Place, to be permanently located in the UP Civic/Library Atrium. The culmination of an extensive fundraising campaign, the Dedication Ceremony featured performances by pianists Austin Schend and JD Dorland.

Mayor Figueroa accepted the piano from UP for Arts, a local volunteer group dedicated to public arts in University Place.