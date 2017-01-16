It’s no secret that Washingtonians love to drink, and here’s why…

Submitted by Washington State Historical Society

Thanks to generations of devoted and determined brewers, vintners and roastmasters, Washington has become a state known worldwide for its beverage industry. Visitors to the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma can now learn why Washington residents love to drink through the latest exhibit, Steins, Vines & Grinds: Washington’s Story of Beer, Wine & Coffee, beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, and running through Sunday, April 23.

“The beverage industry in Washington is thriving thanks to the dedication of industry leaders like Chateau Ste. Michelle, the passion of local crafters and, of course, a thirsty populace,” said Erich Ebel, the museum’s marketing and communications director. “Visitors to Steins, Vines & Grinds will get to see an unopened bottle of Rainier Beer discovered in a sunken ship, a grape press used by Croatian wine makers in Gig Harbor, and a ‘wild Rainier,’ as well as learn about the storied history of these three libations in Washington.”

Steins, Vines & Grinds documents the long history of beer, wine and coffee in Washington, from early Hudson’s Bay Company imports through modern-day innovative processes. Even predating statehood, beer, wine and coffee quickly became important commodities. All three beverages could be found inside the walls of Forts Vancouver and Nisqually. Whether roasting their own green coffee beans from Hawaii, sipping on homemade wine or imbibing a bottled India pale ale from London, early Northwest settlers took the first steps in the creation of a cultural phenomenon.

The Washington State History Museum, located at 1911 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission for members is always free. Paid admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and active duty or retired military with ID, and free for children under 5. Patrons with a Washington Quest card can attend for $1 per person or $2 per family. Admission is free after 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month when the museum stays open until 8 p.m.