‘Rocky’ explodes on LP’s stage

In 1970ish, Richard O’Brien was an out-of-work actor trying to fill some time while tromping to auditions when he scribbled some notes of an off-beat idea for a musical play.

Inspired by his love of Science Fiction movies and B Horror films, O’Brien mixed the most impossible combination of his too loves and came up with “The Rocky Horror Show.”

O’Brien’s creation opened in London in 1973 and moved to Broadway the following year. By 1975, the insane genius transported “Rocky” to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to small acclaim, but a huge following creating the cult classic.

The Lakewood Playhouse girded its loins, pulled up its fishnet opera hose and added “The Rocky Horror Show” to the theatre’s 2017 season.

Okay, it’s filled with stereotypes – a simply stupid hero and none too clever heroine and your typical, everyday mad scientist.

But the music is catchy, the cast is superb and the direction and choreography are simply out of this world!

The story, in a nutshell, is that at the wedding of an old friend Brad Majors, a shy guy realizes he is in love with an even shyer girl, Janet Weiss. He asked her to marry him because she caught the bride’s bouquet and she agrees. Brad and Janet go for a drive – on a dark and stormy night – they have a flat tire and have to make it in the rain to a nearby castle to ask to use the telephone.

The innocent couple is whisked into the other-worldly adventurous life of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, a mad scientist who is entertaining his outlandish guests for the Annual Transylvanian Convention. Frank introduces himself as a “sweet transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania” and proclaims that he has discovered the secret of life and produces Rocky Horror, the perfect being he has created.

From there, the story gets a little weird and unusual.

Our lambs meet Riff Raff, the butler and his sister Magenta, the maid, along with a groupie named Columbia and a half-dozen plus two Phantoms, all of whom resemble a wrecked bus-load of Punk Rockers; this ensemble struts and frets their hour upon the stage and take over the whole bloody thing!

You have to see it to believe it and fall in love with it!

Director Alan Wilkie has compiled a wonderful cast – or did he actually build a few of the Phantoms to the specifications of the script? Whichever, the cast is terrific – in song, dance, acting, make-up and dress. Wilkie did his job and it is just plain good.

The same goes for Chorographer Kayla Crawford. This dance aficionado must have downed Scrooge’s bit of mustard before coming up with the off-beat antics she puts her troupe through on the compact stage at Lakewood Playhouse. Look around – see it more than once to catch all the movements.

Musical Director Josh Zimmerman keeps up his third of the show to equal the talents of the other two directors.

Erin Manza Chanfrau reaches into a weird nightmare to come up with the extraordinary set design which works to help make the intimate theatre triple in size and offers a puzzle for the audience until they decide that the “Scrabble” tiles on the upstage left wall, behind the live band, are from the Periodic Table

Costumer Diane Runkel shows a side of herself even she didn’t know she had when the gather/stitcher created the far-out outerwear for the minions of the troupe.

Aaron Mohs-Hale does the right-on lighting design and John Munn does sound.

Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman is Stage Manager and, with the help of two assistants – Theresa Byrd and Ed Medina – keeps the action moving at a very active pace.

The band, No Picnik, is conducted by Zimmerman who doubles on keyboards and has Joseph Ralston on guitar, James Sloan on bass, Ian Mengedoht blowing saxophone and Tai Taitano keeping the beat on percussions The five bring out the voices of the singers rather than toping them and keep the dancers in perfect beat.

As to the cast, just in case the audience gets lost in the happenings, the playwright furnishes The Narrator who explains antecedent events. This somewhat laid back member of the cast is played by John Munn, Lakewood’s Managing Artistic Director.

Then there is the ensemble – they first appear in “normal” parts in the beginning of the show, during the wedding scene. Once within the castle, they become the Phantoms. These nameless denizens are played by Kristen Blegan Bouyer, Lucas Elliott, Nick Fitzgerald, Jonathan Hart, Stephanie Huber, Rachel Lulay, Katherine Mahoney and Travis Martinez. They are all mad and crazy performers filled with energy and stamina. There are some stand-outs in the brew but they are all so active with their own character it’s hard to pick out just one. Keep an eye on the upstage right pole when the mob dances all over the stage in a snake-pit frenzy – you will see Hart doing a unique pole dance – upside down!

Xander Layden doubles in brass in the milieu, first, as Eddie, a biker from whom Frank has borrowed half a brain and various other pieces to create Rocky. The audience sees Columbia’s infatuation of the rocker when he sings “What Ever Happened to Saturday Night?” and her dismay when Frank decides Eddie is no longer of use and chops him up and disposes of him in a 55 gallon Hefty bag, which his lady love remorsefully clings to.

Layden appears in the second act as wheelchair-bound Dr. Scott, Brad’s mentor and the proud possessor of a thick Scottish brogue, whom Frank suspects is an FBI agent but actually turns out to be Eddie’s uncle searching for his lost nephew – but then is found out to be a “Dr. Strangelove” type with an equally as thick German accent! Layden flips back and forth between the two voices as he joins the Phantoms in songs like “Eddie’s Teddy” and “Dr. Scott.” The two-role actor is equally unique is both roles – then we find out that he is … well, let’s not give it away.

Winnie Bean sings out as Columbia the groupie with the yen for the deceased Eddie. Bean dares the audience to “Don’t Dream It, Be It!” with a terrific rock quality voice that blows the audience away. Bean’s emotional rollercoaster is in first gear all the time she is on stage.

Tony L. Williams is our made-up man, Rocky Horror. What the opposite of Horror is this talented, FINE looking young man! Williams’ voice is equal to his other talents, especially when he sings “The Sword of Damocles.” Williams’ double edged talent is the epitome of the meaning of Frank’s, “I Can Make You a Man.”

Brandon Ehrenheim tells the story with his performance as the sky-high transvestite, Frank ‘N’ Furter, our mad scientist. Ehrenheim is fitting for the role of the bisexual transvestite, would-be transsexual who rules the gang of punkers with the half-hidden secret. His voice is as strong as his performance.

Gary Chambers is right on as Riff-Raff, the friendly butler who seems to lead the show. Chambers’ singing and dancing never skips a beat even while he is maintaining his subtle changing character from subservience to almost master. Nice work.

Jenna McRill is charming as the naïve innocent, who almost deserves her unwanted education into the real world (Real world? Come on.). McRill makes it seem so real at the top of Act II when she sings “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me” and means it!

Jake Atwood is Brad. The audience falls for our smitten nouveau lover when all of a sudden at the opening of the show he blasts out with “Damnit, Janet!” and changes from his bumbling dolt to a self-assured man in love with a hard rock curve in his voice.

The audience knows it’s in for a different kind of evening with the opening number “Science Fiction/Double Feature,” which is thrillingly sung by LaNita Hudson as Usherette, who later metamorphs into Magenta. Hudson takes on the persona of an A-list rock star with her brilliant performance of the opening number as well as this triple threat actor does throughout the production. Hudson’s performance alone is worth the price of admission.

“The Rocky Horror Show” continues at The Lakewood Playhouse in the northeast section of the Lakewood Towne Center, just behind the Pierce Transit Bus Depot through January 29, each Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. There one Thursday Pay-What-You-Can, Actor’s Benefit performance, January 19 at 8 p.m. and two special Friday night Midnight shows January 20 and January 27.

For more information or reservations, call the box office at (253) 588-0042 or go online to www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

Audience members are encouraged to come in costume and join in the fun of this outlandish production. However, you are admonished not to bring your own RH items that could be thrown or squirt liquid or produce flame. This may be okay with the film, but not allowed in live theatre.

Never fear, audience participation goodie bags are available at $5 each with Special Items which may be used during the show. Proceeds from the sales of the “Goodie Bags” will go toward the Lakewood Playhouse Annual Friends Fund Campaign.

“The Rocky Horror Show” offers adults a chance to throw off the mundane and join the thrill of craziness and youth. Get rid of the kids – leave them with a babysitter old enough to take charge but not old enough to want to join you on your special night-out-without-the- kids adventure! Come to “The Rocky Horror Show” at The Lakewood Playhouse – and do “The Time Warp” NOW!!