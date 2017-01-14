Pierce Transit on weekday schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Pierce Transit local buses and SHUTTLE vehicles will operate on a weekday schedule for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. For riders who need assistance, the Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and bus phone information will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SHUTTLE phone services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (253) 581-8000, or (800) 562-8109 (toll-free within Washington) for assistance and reservations. Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.