Night ramp closures slated for Tacoma-area HOV work 

TACOMA – Drivers using Tacoma-area highways are encouraged to plan ahead. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have scheduled nightly ramp closures, beginning Monday, Jan. 16. If the weather cooperates, the work will include paving the roadway approach to the new I-5 bridge over Interstate 705 and State Route 7.

Weeknight single- and double-lane closures on Interstate 5 may also occur between M Street and Port of Tacoma Road. All ramp closures will have signed detours.

Ramp closures

Monday, Jan. 16

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exits to I-705/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exits to I-705/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Jan. 20

Bay Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 167 (River Road) will close from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 (River Road) will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Saturday, Jan. 21