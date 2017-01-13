State plan supports Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Submitted by Alexander Sokoll

Over 100,000 Washingtonians are living with Alzheimer’s disease with more than 300,000 caregivers providing their care. The Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter and Alzheimer’s advocates from across the state will visit representatives in Olympia again in 2017 to discuss the importance of continued support for those facing the disease. Governor Jay Inslee knows the struggles families face and the importance of implementing a plan now:

“Every part of our state is touched by dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. The impact is felt by individuals and families who bear the greatest emotional and financial responsibility, by our employers and economy, by health care systems striving to meet complex needs and by local communities and state resources.”

The plan is led by the Dementia Action Collaborative (DAC), a group of partners committed to preparing Washington for the growth of the dementia population. Priorities for the DAC include creating a “roadmap” to guide caregivers, education for providers and ensure greater access to services and support.

Registration for Advocacy Day is open online or by calling 206.363.5500.