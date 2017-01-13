Prof. Brian Martin named Pierce College Distinguished Faculty

Now in his 19th year of teaching at Pierce College, Digital Design Professor Brian Martin prides himself on keeping his courses fresh to keep up with an evolving industry. Martin was nominated by colleagues for the Distinguished Faculty award, and will provide a special talk during a celebratory dinner on March 4.

Martin serves as program coordinator of the Digital Design department and helps design course curriculum based on the skills students need to succeed in the field. With the help of an advisory board consisting of a variety of professionals in the field, Martin ensures students learn and develop the skills employers expect.

Thanks to Martin’s guidance, graduates of the digital design program are well prepared to compete for graphic arts industry jobs, or transfer to a university and pursue an advanced degree. The program also features a state-of-the-art lab offering full graphic design and multimedia capabilities to give students hands-on experience.

“I want to make sure each project has a grounding in reality, and gives students relevant job skills,” Martin said.

One of the most rewarding aspects of teaching for Martin is seeing students progress throughout the quarter and create projects that show marked improvement. “It is such an awesome reward to see students learn these skills and find success,” he said.

Many graduates of the program have gone on to find work in industry leading corporations such as Microsoft, Nintendo and Amazon. Martin keeps in touch with as many students as possible, and seeks their insight on the program’s strengths and opportunities for improvement. “It would be a disservice to our students to not listen to our graduates’ experiences in the program,” he said. “Some of the shifts that have happened in our portfolio classes have been a direct result of discussions with our graduates.”

Stay tuned for more details about this year’s Distinguished Faculty dinner, taking place March 4!

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.